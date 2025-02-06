A good week for Lesetja Kganyago

While one public servant across the pond from South Africa was raising tariffs, another at this end was cutting interest rates. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and his monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing relief for those with loans and mortgages — if not those with savings. The repo rate, at which the Bank lends money to commercial banks, now stands at 7.5% and is expected to nudge economic growth. The drop in inflation from 5% at the start of 2024 to 3% in December no doubt swung the MPC vote.
A bad week forSiphiwe Dlamini
Siphiwe Dlamini, head of communications for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), is meant to be the military’s connection with the nation. As a civilian he doesn’t need to polish badges and buttons but rather the reputation of our armed forces. He could do this through regular briefings on the SANDF’s exploits on distant battlefields — from the Central African Republic to Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique. Too often he is Awol. Last week, he emerged briefly from his bunker only to issue denials and dissemble. Perhaps the man was too busy playing golf.
