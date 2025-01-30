Kirsten Neuschäfer, who won the Golden Globe solo yacht race around the world in 2023, has been back to South Africa since — but not in her boat. Last week she brought the yacht, Minnehaha, into Table Bay amid a triumphant welcome. She called it a “full circle moment”. She had gone to Portugal to fetch her boat, sailed it to Brazil with trade winds, then back to Cape Town. Her next challenge will be even tougher: sailing a client’s yacht from Europe to Seattle on the US west coast. That will mean attempting the Northwest Passage through the Arctic Circle.
A bad week for Terence Delomoney
Terence Delomoney, the man who heads operations at South Africa’s airports, has talked in circles (or is that holding patterns?) trying to explain fuel pump failures. The outages happened at the country’s two major airports, Cape Town International last week and OR Tambo International in December.
No, it wasn’t the fuel pump, it was a “power issue”, or a cable, or the valve, or a generator, or whatever. Talk about missing the point of aircraft not being able to fill up with gas. Then he claimed that South Africa’s airports are the best on the continent, which they aren’t.
A good week for Kirsten Neuschäfer
