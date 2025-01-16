A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally plucked up the courage to castigate his communist allies, who are sulking because the ANC joined the DA in the government of national unity. He might not have been as harsh as a previous ANC president (Thabo Mbeki once implied the communist fellow travellers in the tripartite alliance were liars when they criticised the growth, employment & redistribution strategy), but he made it clear to the SACP and its disgruntled general secretary, Solly Mapaila, that they should not break ties. The crowd at the ANC bunfight in Khayelitsha seemed to be on Ramaphosa’s side too, shouting down SACP deputy chair Thulas Nxesi.
Picture: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
A bad week for Nana Makhubele
Suspended Gauteng judge Nana Makhubele was unable to recognise her conflict of interest when she insisted on keeping her job as chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) while serving on a high court bench. A judicial conduct tribunal thought otherwise, and has found her guilty of gross misconduct. When she tried to blame her predicament on a colleague on the bench, the tribunal found it “most unlikely” and even “deliberately misleading”. As Prasa chair, she was also accused of approving a R59m payment for a deal against the legal advice of the company.
A good week for Joe Coetzer
A bad week for Rian Oberholzer
A good week for Parks Tau
