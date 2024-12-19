Joe Coetzer is not someone who is easily put down by a disability. The policeman lost his right leg last year after he was hit in a shoot-out with cash van robbers in Louis Trichardt.
Image: Joe Coetzer
The police shot dead 18 robbers in the incident. Coetzer, despite already being shot in a hand, kept firing back at the robbers. He was later hit in the leg and surgeons battled till late in the night to save it, but in vain. Coetzer was a lieutenant-colonel at the time but has been promoted to a full colonel. He is now in charge of a Hawks unit, where he runs its planning and training. And he still plays golf.
Picture: MOHAU MOFOKENG
A bad week for Mpumi Mpofu
Thousands of passengers were greeted with “delayed” notices alongside their flight numbers at OR Tambo airport in Joburg last week, yet the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) took no responsibility for it. Like a Marie Antoinette of the jet age, Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu was unmoved. Her state-owned company, not known for its competence or efficiency, made a dismissive announcement to passengers: “Please contact your airline.” As if the airlines were responsible for the fuel bowsers and the faulty valve that was the cause of the delays and disruptions involving 177 flights and 22,073 passengers.
A good week for Joe Coetzer
In a shootout with cash van robbers the policeman was wounded in a hand and lost a leg — but he carries on fighting crime, now as the leader of a Hawks unit
A good week for Joe Coetzer
Joe Coetzer is not someone who is easily put down by a disability. The policeman lost his right leg last year after he was hit in a shoot-out with cash van robbers in Louis Trichardt.
The police shot dead 18 robbers in the incident. Coetzer, despite already being shot in a hand, kept firing back at the robbers. He was later hit in the leg and surgeons battled till late in the night to save it, but in vain. Coetzer was a lieutenant-colonel at the time but has been promoted to a full colonel. He is now in charge of a Hawks unit, where he runs its planning and training. And he still plays golf.
A bad week for Mpumi Mpofu
Thousands of passengers were greeted with “delayed” notices alongside their flight numbers at OR Tambo airport in Joburg last week, yet the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) took no responsibility for it. Like a Marie Antoinette of the jet age, Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu was unmoved. Her state-owned company, not known for its competence or efficiency, made a dismissive announcement to passengers: “Please contact your airline.” As if the airlines were responsible for the fuel bowsers and the faulty valve that was the cause of the delays and disruptions involving 177 flights and 22,073 passengers.
A bad week for Rian Oberholzer
A good week for Parks Tau
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.