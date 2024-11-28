A bad week for Jacob Zuma

Cooking at home has become something of an art form after a recent surge of TV programmes, among them the widely popular MasterChef series. Begun in the UK, it has been taken to Australia and, from time to time, even to South Africa. The latest local winner, Bridget Mangwandi, 20, started cooking at the age of seven, when her parents divorced. She began with pork chops, winning high praise from her mom. Since then she has progressed to more innovative meals, winning the title along with prize money of R1m.
A bad week forJacob Zuma
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee upheld its decision to expel Jacob Zuma. Not unexpectedly, this comes after the party’s former president became the leader of the MK Party, which had a bitter court battle with the ANC over naming rights and branding, then campaigned against it in the general election — and many by-elections since. Zuma has vowed to fight the decision “tooth and nail”, threatening to take back the party, which, according to an interview with the Sunday Times, he said had “deviated from our ancestors”.
A good week for Bridget Mangwandi
