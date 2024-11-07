A good week for Chris Schutte

Few CEOs in South Africa have faced the formidable challenges that Chris Schutte has had to confront. The boss of Astral Foods retires at the end of the year but leaves the company in good shape, despite an outbreak of avian flu last year that killed almost 10-million chickens — about a third of South Africa’s stock — power cuts and water shortages from an indifferent local authority in Standerton, home to its main factory.
The country’s biggest chicken producer expects headline earnings per share of R18.53-R19.85 for the year ended September 30, recovering from last year’s R13.24 loss per share, its first loss in 24 years.
A bad week for Mokgweetsi Masisi
You have to hand it to Africa’s biggest loser of the past fortnight, Mokgweetsi Masisi. At least he took it on the chin. Once he’d lost the general election in Botswana, the president conceded with good grace.
It’s not something that happens often in African politics, or elsewhere for that matter.
What would have made the defeat all the more difficult to take was that Masisi’s party, the Botswana Democratic Party, has ruled the country since independence 58 years ago.
