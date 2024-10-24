News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lekau Sehoana

Looks like the Drip founder got too big for his takkies

24 October 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Antonio Muchave
A good week for Phillipa Erasmus

Phillipa Erasmus was suspended from her job as principal of Pretoria High School for Girls on what now appears be trumped-up charges. Her deputy and alleged accomplice, Doret Schoombie, was exiled to the Gauteng education department’s district office, a kind of teachers’ Siberia. Both have been exonerated by former president Thabo Mbeki, who led a high-powered investigation into allegations of racism at the school. His report makes clear that the women were victims of a baying mob that included the usual suspects (the EFF) along with education MEC Matome Chiloane and his attack dog, Steve Mabona, a spokesperson of dubious credibility.

Picture: Masi Losi
Lekau Sehoana had big ambitions and big boots to fill when he set off on his Drip Footwear sneaker business in 2019, opening shops across South Africa and competing with some world-famous brands. But he got carried away with the success, according to papers filed at the high court in Joburg, which awarded one of his creditors a sequestration order on the company for unpaid bills amounting to R20m. It also emerged that Sehoana had a lifestyle that struggled to keep up with the sales of his takkies — all because the poor man didn’t keep his feet on the ground.

