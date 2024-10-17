News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

The ANC secretary-general is heavily handicapped in the race for party supremacy

17 October 2024 - 05:00
Newly elected Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE
A good week for Nasiphi Moya

New Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya may have been a pawn in a shadowy battle of municipal politics, but at least she didn’t come into the job with the indifference of the recently inducted Joburg mayor, Dada Morero, who told his constituents not to expect much from him. Moya, whose ActionSA party won less than 4% of the vote in the metro in May, was forced into bed with the ANC by her leader, Herman Mashaba. She promised stability, but with a rickety coalition in charge, that might be hard to deliver.

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Sharon Seretlo
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula, one of the most ambitious runners in politics, fell at the first big hurdle in the ANC 2027 Stakes. The party’s secretary-general, who fancies his chances to succeed Cyril Ramaphosa at the elective conference in three years, was foiled by rival Panyaza Lesufi. Not only did the ANC’s Gauteng leader trip him up on the final straight of a local gallop, the race stewards did nothing to help. More stalking horse than racehorse, Lesufi showed Mbalula is unlikely to threaten odds-on favourite Paul Mashatile.

