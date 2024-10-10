News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

And she wonders why she was impeached as public protector ...

10 October 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

A good week for Siba Mtongana

The World Culinary Awards in Dubai is one of those events where, it seems, everyone goes home with a prize. Nevertheless, Cape Town chef Siba Mtongana must have wowed the judges with her Mzansi flavours — her restaurant, Siba, won the award as Africa’s “best fine-dining hotel restaurant” last week. Her menu includes “dombolo dance” (steamed buns with flavoured butter and chimichurri) and cheese-stuffed boerewors balls, topped with mushrooms and prawn shisanyama. Street food, perhaps, but diners pay a little more at Siba: the bill for an eight-course meal is R1,495, and if you want wine with that, expect to pay another R995. 

Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Picture: MOELETSI MABE

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

It’s hard to believe that Busisiwe Mkhwebane was once the guardian of our democracy and its citizens. Last year she was found by parliament to be unfit for that job. Far from being embarrassed, she tried to squeeze the state for money. She took her poverty plea all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal, helped by an advocate not known for his success rate. When the court gave her short shrift, she demonstrated that she is not only a grifter but a racist too, lashing out at the judge with derogatory references to his Indian heritage.

