A bad week for Gerhardus Burger

The associate of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste pleaded guilty to insider trading and was handed a five-year suspended sentence

03 October 2024 - 05:00
Picture: JOHN AMIS/REUTERS

A good week for Jimmy Carter

In an age of old US presidents, there is no-one to touch Jimmy Carter — not even Joe Biden, who will turn 82 next month and is only the 10th oldest (but the oldest of those in office). Carter, the 39th president who served only one term, from 1977 to 1981, celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday. He still lives in the town of his birth, Plains, Georgia, where life expectancy for males in the year of his birth was 58; it is now 75. At the time Plains had 500 people; it now has 700. The US in 1924 had 114-million people; it now has about 330-million.

Image: SUPPLIED

The net has taken a long time to close in on the Steinhoff suspects, but something dramatic moved last week. Soon after the National Prosecuting Authority hired two top gumshoes, Gerhardus Burger, an associate of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, was arrested by the Hawks for insider trading. Last Thursday, he pleaded guilty in the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court and was handed a five-year suspended sentence. Jooste, who died by suicide in March, warned four friends, including Burger, of Steinhoff’s impending stock price collapse in 2017. This prompted three of them to sell their shares to avoid losses.

A bad week for Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The former all-powerful ruler of the SABC has been ordered to pay back an R11.5m ‘success fee’ for his unsuccessful tenure at the broadcaster
A good week for Tyla

Our Grammy winner adds an MTV award — and sets the world straight on oversimplifying African music
A good week for Rassie Erasmus

The Springbok coach has overseen his side’s journey to new heights of nationwide adoration
