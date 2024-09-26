Philip Saayman, a 21-year-old from George, will leave you cold, but feeling warm inside. He was the top-scoring South African at last week’s WorldSkills championship in Lyon, France. The event is held every two years in different parts of the world and is a test of vocational skills, ranging from bricklaying to cooking, car painting and hairdressing. Saayman’s field is refrigeration and airconditioning, where he turned out to be hot stuff. The competition encourages “parity of esteem” between vocational and academic qualifications.
Picture: Masi Losi
A bad week for Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, an ally of Jacob Zuma and once the all-powerful ruler of the SABC, has been ordered to pay back an R11.5m “success fee” for his unsuccessful tenure at the broadcaster. The former COO finally ran out of legal options last week when the Constitutional Court upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that found him liable for the repayment, plus interest, which has brought his liability to R18m. And that does not include his legal bills, which could prove substantial. The Special Investigating Unit, which is pursuing the case, has clawed back about R6.5m from his pension.
A good week for Philip Saayman
