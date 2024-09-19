Tyla Laura Seethal, known simply as Tyla to her fans, has had another fabulous night at a music awards function. Last week she added an MTV Video Music Award — in the category Afrobeats — to her Grammy, becoming the first South African to win an MTV prize. She beat Usher and Burna Boy, among others, to the line. The 22-year-old from Joburg, who has been called “Queen of Popiano” for her fusion of pop and amapiano, got in a dig at the organisers in her acceptance speech, making the point that you can’t squeeze the diversity of African music into a single category, Afrobeats.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A bad week for Renaldo Gouws
Renaldo Gouws, like many whose prejudices are captured on social media, has paid the price. When his racist comments on YouTube were exposed, the DA member faced the wrath of the nation and the party. Last week the DA federal executive decided unanimously to expel him as a member, which cost Gouws his parliamentary seat. He has since said he will “explore legal and ethical options” to overturn the decision, but the case against him seems open and shut, with incontrovertible evidence — and should be a warning to all racists out there.
A good week for Tyla
Our Grammy winner adds an MTV award — and sets the world straight on oversimplifying African music
A good week for Tyla
Tyla Laura Seethal, known simply as Tyla to her fans, has had another fabulous night at a music awards function. Last week she added an MTV Video Music Award — in the category Afrobeats — to her Grammy, becoming the first South African to win an MTV prize. She beat Usher and Burna Boy, among others, to the line. The 22-year-old from Joburg, who has been called “Queen of Popiano” for her fusion of pop and amapiano, got in a dig at the organisers in her acceptance speech, making the point that you can’t squeeze the diversity of African music into a single category, Afrobeats.
A bad week for Renaldo Gouws
Renaldo Gouws, like many whose prejudices are captured on social media, has paid the price. When his racist comments on YouTube were exposed, the DA member faced the wrath of the nation and the party. Last week the DA federal executive decided unanimously to expel him as a member, which cost Gouws his parliamentary seat. He has since said he will “explore legal and ethical options” to overturn the decision, but the case against him seems open and shut, with incontrovertible evidence — and should be a warning to all racists out there.
South Africa takes to the world stage
A good week for Tyla
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.