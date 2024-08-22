Dada Morero, who once served as Joburg mayor for 25 days, got the chain back at the weekend and is likely to keep it longer this time. His support in the council is strong: 189 votes, against the 60 for DA candidate Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku. At least Morero can’t do worse than his two predecessors, Kabelo Gwamanda and Thapelo Amad of the minuscule Al Jama-ah party, who allowed others to walk all over them. Morero of the ANC has 11 other parties to support him. But aside from keeping them in line, his hands will be full fixing a broken city.
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
A bad week for Julius Malema
Julius Malema tried hard to put on a brave face last week when he was publicly ditched by his longtime comrade Floyd Shivambu. The leader of the EFF and his sidekick split in the most public of fallouts, providing the kind of live political entertainment you don’t often see in a profession where deals — or divisions — usually take place in smoke-filled rooms (sans the smoke these days, of course). So far the reasons for the break-up appear disingenuous and this little political soap opera is likely to continue longer than Days of Our Lives.
A good week for Dada Morero
