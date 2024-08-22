News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Julius Malema

The EFF leader had to put on a brave face when he was publicly ditched by his longtime comrade Floyd Shivambu

22 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A good week for Dada Morero

Dada Morero, who once served as Joburg mayor for 25 days, got the chain back at the weekend and is likely to keep it longer this time. His support in the council is strong: 189 votes, against the 60 for DA candidate Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku. At least Morero can’t do worse than his two predecessors, Kabelo Gwamanda and Thapelo Amad of the minuscule Al Jama-ah party, who allowed others to walk all over them. Morero of the ANC has 11 other parties to support him. But aside from keeping them in line, his hands will be full fixing a broken city.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A bad week for Julius Malema

Julius Malema tried hard to put on a brave face last week when he was publicly ditched by his longtime comrade Floyd Shivambu. The leader of the EFF and his sidekick split in the most public of fallouts, providing the kind of live political entertainment you don’t often see in a profession where deals — or divisions — usually take place in smoke-filled rooms (sans the smoke these days, of course). So far the reasons for the break-up appear disingenuous and this little political soap opera is likely to continue longer than Days of Our Lives.

A good week for Akani Simbine

The sprinter shook off his nearly man image by taking a silver medal at the Paris Olympics
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Tatjana Smith

The swimmer emerged from the pool in Paris as South Africa’s greatest Olympian
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

It seems the ANC thinks the gods of Mt Olympus take a different view about standing with Israel
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Son of Sekhukhuneland: Why Motsoaledi won’t let ...
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: The DA is never wrong, Peter
News & Fox
3.
Taubie Motlhabane: In charge of Cape Town’s ...
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
There’s still nickel in them thar hills
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.