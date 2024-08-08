Tatjana Smith (Schoenmaker in a previous Olympics) has emerged from the pool in Paris as South Africa’s greatest Olympian. The swimmer added gold and silver medals to those she won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She won gold in the 200m breaststroke in Tokyo, breaking the world record, and silver in the 100m equivalent. Last week in the Paris, she won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m. Her two gold and two silver medals give her top place on the podium of all South Africans who have taken part in Olympic Games since the first modern Olympics in 1896 in Athens.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule
Jacob Zuma and his old Free State sidekick Ace Magashule appear to be vying for a starring role in the South African version of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice. Both were in an intolerant Trumpian mood last week, sacking people on the flimsiest evidence. Zuma first appointed Arthur Zwane as secretary-general of his MK Party, then fired him, then rescinded that decision, only to fire him again — all while being fired by his old comrades in the ANC. Magashule, head of the African Congress for Transformation, meanwhile fired 11 party members for daring to consort with Zuma.
A good week for Tatjana Smith
