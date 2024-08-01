News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

It seems the ANC thinks the gods of Mt Olympus take a different view about standing with Israel

01 August 2024 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Pieter Groenewald

Pieter Groenewald got going smartly in his new job as minister of correctional services. The Freedom Front Plus leader knew just where to go to get some attention: Sun City — the Joburg jail, not the resort. But it might as well have been the holiday venue for all the stuff Groenewald’s officers came across: cellphones, laptops, TVs, PlayStations and other prohibited devices were found in cells, as well as makeup and sex toys. The raid came just days after an inmate in a Cape Town jail boasted about the “soft life” on a video that went viral.

Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

A bad week for Gayton McKenzie

It has taken a weekend in Paris for Gayton “Old Testament” McKenzie to discover how difficult it is to win at the Olympics — and in his own department. While he celebrated a victory of sorts in the sevens rugby with the third-placed Blitzboks, his Patriotic Alliance foreign policy was being undermined at home. McKenzie’s Bible “orders me to stand with Israel” but his underlings appear to be on a different page. The department of sport, arts & culture issued a statement condemning Israel’s presence at the Games. It was anonymous, but it had the clear hand of his deputy, Peace Mabe of the ANC, which prefers to stand with the Palestinians.

