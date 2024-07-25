Regulars at Piley Rees in Rondebosch, Cape Town, will tell you the all-round talents of one of our new Springboks are old hat. Long before he hit the international radar, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was impressing rugby aficionados on the touchline at the Bishops rugby field. It seems there’s nothing the lanky newcomer can’t do: whether it’s at flyhalf, fullback, centre, or kicking the ball from here into the next town. With that height, he could probably deal with the lineout too.
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A bad week for Maropene Ramokgopa
From President Cyril Ramaphosa to the generally grumpy Gwede Mantashe, there have been concessions from at least nine cabinet members that the private sector needs to help the economy recover. It was a refreshing step away from the ANC’s archaic ideology that only the state can lift the country out of poverty. But the relief was short-lived. A new curmudgeon, Maropene Ramokgopa, the minister of planning, monitoring & evaluation, arrived to dampen expectations and insist that equity in state-owned companies would not be sold, suggesting the private sector should know its place at the back of the queue.
A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
The lanky Springbok newcomer’s boundless talents are well known to aficionados in Cape Town
A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Regulars at Piley Rees in Rondebosch, Cape Town, will tell you the all-round talents of one of our new Springboks are old hat. Long before he hit the international radar, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was impressing rugby aficionados on the touchline at the Bishops rugby field. It seems there’s nothing the lanky newcomer can’t do: whether it’s at flyhalf, fullback, centre, or kicking the ball from here into the next town. With that height, he could probably deal with the lineout too.
A bad week for Maropene Ramokgopa
From President Cyril Ramaphosa to the generally grumpy Gwede Mantashe, there have been concessions from at least nine cabinet members that the private sector needs to help the economy recover. It was a refreshing step away from the ANC’s archaic ideology that only the state can lift the country out of poverty. But the relief was short-lived. A new curmudgeon, Maropene Ramokgopa, the minister of planning, monitoring & evaluation, arrived to dampen expectations and insist that equity in state-owned companies would not be sold, suggesting the private sector should know its place at the back of the queue.
ALSO READ:
A bad week for Tshifhiwa Matodzi
A good week for Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane
A good week for MultiChoice chair Imtiaz Patel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.