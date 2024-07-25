News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The lanky Springbok newcomer’s boundless talents are well known to aficionados in Cape Town

25 July 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Regulars at Piley Rees in Rondebosch, Cape Town, will tell you the all-round talents of one of our new Springboks are old hat. Long before he hit the international radar, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was impressing rugby aficionados on the touchline at the Bishops rugby field. It seems there’s nothing the lanky newcomer can’t do: whether it’s at flyhalf, fullback, centre, or kicking the ball from here into the next town. With that height, he could probably deal with the lineout too.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A bad week for Maropene Ramokgopa

From President Cyril Ramaphosa to the generally grumpy Gwede Mantashe, there have been concessions from at least nine cabinet members that the private sector needs to help the economy recover. It was a refreshing step away from the ANC’s archaic ideology that only the state can lift the country out of poverty. But the relief was short-lived. A new curmudgeon, Maropene Ramokgopa, the minister of planning, monitoring & evaluation, arrived to dampen expectations and insist that equity in state-owned companies would not be sold, suggesting the private sector should know its place at the back of the queue.

