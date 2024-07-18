News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Tshifhiwa Matodzi

The disgraced former chair of VBS Mutual Bank is the antithesis of Robin Hood: someone who steals from the poor to fund the rich

18 July 2024 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED/Section27
Picture: SUPPLIED/Section27

A good week for Sasha Stevenson

The past eight years have been hell for human rights lawyer Sasha Stevenson. She shared the pain of the Life Esidimeni victims and their families as the executive director of public interest law centre Section27. In the end, the emotional toll was worth it, she said, when the Pretoria high court nailed those responsible for the neglect of mental health patients in state care. The judge found that there was a criminal case to answer from former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former head of mental health services Makgabo Manamela.

Picture: MDUDUZI NDZING
Picture: MDUDUZI NDZING

A bad week for Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Tshifhiwa Matodzi may not have the finest voice, but last week the disgraced bank chair sounded like a canary. All the suspicions about one of South Africa’s biggest, if not very sophisticated, heists came pouring forth in his affidavit concerning his grubby looting of the VBS Mutual Bank. He resembled not only a yellow songbird but also the antithesis of Robin Hood: someone who steals from the poor to fund the rich. Among the rich were his close family and political friends. It’s clear this song has many verses to run.

