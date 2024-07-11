News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane

The singer-actress gave the crowd their full voice at Loftus Versfeld

11 July 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Masi Losi
A good week for Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane

Performers on the big stage can often come across as prima donnas, but not Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday night. The singer-actress got Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika off to a mellifluous start ahead of the rugby Test match between South Africa and Ireland, but halfway through she stopped to allow the 43,000 crowd their full voice. The crowd responded and the performance turned out to be one of the most rousing renditions of an anthem ever heard at a big rugby venue anywhere — even in Wales. A bravura performance on and off the microphone.

Picture: GCIS
A bad week for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Was it arrogance, or just ignorance? Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the minister in the presidency, appears to have let the job go to her head, or else she doesn’t understand the way democracy works. She told ministers not to do their jobs, or to wait until a cabinet lekgotla to be told. It was a bad start to running a government desperately in need of a fast start. She also berated the voters for diffusing the vote. What was her message? That they shouldn’t think for themselves and instead keep voting for the big kahuna ANC?

