Artist-potter Hylton Nel with some of his distinctive cat sculptures at his home studio in Calitzdorp. Picture: KIM SIBERT
A good week for Hylton Nel
Karoo ceramicist Hylton Nel, 83, was a special guest at the launch of Dior’s latest menswear edition in Paris. He was invited by Dior’s creative director, Kim Jones, who, in the year of the Olympics, could have used sport to promote his designs (he has hundreds of track shoes in his archives). Instead, Jones, who has visited Nel in his Calitzdorp studio and owns hundreds of his works, chose the ceramicist. Jones is especially fond of Nel’s sculptures of cats, which were blown up to gigantic proportions on the show’s runway.
DA MP Renaldo Gouws. Picture: X/@RENALDOGOUWS.
A bad week for Renaldo Gouws
Just as the DA was celebrating its place at the top table of government, up popped Renaldo Gouws to spoil the party’s party. One of its new MPs, Gouws, a former ward councillor in Gqeberha, was found to have used “execrable language” (the K- and N-words) in a YouTube post in 2009. His video might have been a crude attempt to expose one of South Africa’s great hypocrisies (Julius Malema’s calling for white people to be killed being OK with the courts) but it has now probably ruined his political career.
