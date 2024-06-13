Gerda Steyn is one of South Africa’s greatest long-distance runners. On Sunday the 34-year-old added another triumph to her long list. She won the Comrades Marathon up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, breaking her own record with a time of 5hr 49min 46sec. It was almost 10 minutes faster than the last time she did the route from coast to inland. The win was her third at the Comrades, following 2019 and 2023. It added to her victory in the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town earlier this year. Now her aim is the Olympic Marathon in Paris in August.
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
A bad week for Zizi Kodwa
Zizi Kodwa has not been found guilty of a crime. Yet. But the ANC bigwig was forced to resign his cabinet position last week after being charged with corruption and appearing with a fellow accused in court. His arrest and court appearance compounded the ANC’s recent travails. As for being minister of sport, arts & culture, does South Africa really need one? His free-loading predecessors have hardly been useful, especially the one who is remembered only for a 100m, R22m flagpole.
A good week for Gerda Steyn
After her record Comrades run Steyn’s aim is the Olympic Marathon in Paris in August
