A good week for Jacob Zuma

The former president’s MK Party was voted into third place in the national elections

06 June 2024 - 05:00
He-he-he! It was hard to miss the smirk on Jacob Zuma’s face at the weekend after his new MK Party snatched third place nationally, ousting the EFF of his old bête noire, Julius Malema, in last week’s election. The former president, who at 82 is a year older than US President Joe Biden, was also true to form, rattling sabres as well as the markets. The placing of Zuma’s hastily assembled party was the second biggest surprise of the election (after the ANC’s fall from grace) with 14.6% of the national vote.

A bad week for Donald Trump

Much like another former president, Donald Trump did a Zuma on the US public this week, issuing veiled threats of violence if he were sent to jail. The 45th president of the US was convicted last week by a jury of his peers on 34 felony counts of hush-money payments to influence the 2016 election, which he won. Trump told a TV interviewer on Monday that the American public would not stand for his incarceration, even in the form of house arrest. He will be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican convention at which he will be selected as the presidential nominee.

SAM MKOKELI: The sky will not fall – South Africa is not the ANC

The short term will be volatile and absolutely painful, but necessary, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Opinion
3 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Who really takes the risk in a grand coalition?

It’s important to note the complexity and risk in the design and negotiation of the future
Opinion
3 days ago

Donald Trump is now a convicted felon: can he be US president?

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican Party is scheduled to formally nominate Trump for president
World
4 days ago

The night Trump flopped

The man who hates being grilled gets a rare roasting at libertarian convention
News & Fox
1 week ago
