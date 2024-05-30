Read the latest e-paper

E-Editions: Business Day and Financial Mail Online
Read Now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Mandisa Maya

South Africa’s next chief justice is a remarkable woman who overcame obstacles her male counterparts never had to face

30 May 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Picture: VELI NHLAPO

A good week for Mandisa Maya

The appointment of a chief justice is always important, but the imminent announcement of a woman to head the South African judiciary is an especially big deal. Last week the Judicial Service Commission recommended that deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya succeed chief justice Raymond Zondo, paving the way for her to become the first woman to hold the position when President Cyril Ramaphosa officially makes the appointment. Maya’s rise in her profession is remarkable and she had to overcome obstacles her male counterparts never faced, among them sheer misogyny.

Picture: X/@PresidencyZA
Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

Just a few days before the election, President Cyril Ramaphosa shamelessly took to the national airwaves to campaign for votes. The freedom of the SABC was granted to one party while being denied to others, such as the broadcaster’s refusal to carry an opposition advert (for which it was subsequently fined R500,000). Ramaphosa, after some fig leaf “security concerns” as justification for his appearance, launched into full campaign mode, punting his party. It was yet another sign of the ANC’s pure desperation.

ALSO READ:

A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The former speaker was unsuccessful in her attempt to get the defence department to pay the legal costs in her forthcoming corruption trial
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Helen Zille

The DA federal chair’s attempt to defend an advert depicting the South African flag going up in flames has backfired
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Rassie Erasmus

The Springbok coach’s honorary doctorate puts him in a position to rival the legendary ‘Doc’ Danie Craven in rugby rankings
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Zuma: the next generation
News & Fox
2.
PROFILE: IEC chair Mosotho Moepya is electing to ...
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Kudoti founder Gift Lubele on ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
If I were an ANC official, I’d be worried
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Milnerton refinery is to reopen soon, amid new ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.