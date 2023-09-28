Steve Phiri, the former CEO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, put the Bafokeng community on the map by listing the company on the JSE 13 years ago. It delisted last week. Its course has been a profound success story of creating value for the community, bringing in extreme wealth and allowing it to diversify. Much of the mining proceeds have gone towards educating its young people. This is what real empowerment is — not the joke that is Karpowership.
Picture: Supplied
A bad week for Orhan Karadeniz
Karadeniz Holdings CEO Orhan Karadeniz does not have only a company named after him, but also a ship (well, just a barge). This Karpowership boss can also sniff trouble: Lebanon, Libya, Haiti — whichever country has difficulty generating power. He’s long has his eye on South Africa, and knows how to get its business: by finding an “empowerment partner”. If our government had any comprehension of how damaging it is to interpose intermediaries into deals — a development that led directly to state capture — it would have explicitly banned BEE partners from any Karpowership dealings in the first place.
A good week for Steve Phiri
RBPlat is a profound success story of real empowerment
