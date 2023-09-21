It hasn’t been plain sailing for Karpowership. Environment minister Barbara Creecy, Daily Maverick reports, has highlighted shortcomings in the gas explosion risk assessment for the proposed local deployment of three of the Turkish company’s ships. The consultancy doing the assessments seems short of expertise. One of its three “experts” did not have the BSc chemistry degree he claimed, while another was an 82-year-old who had resigned. Further inland, the minister’s other area of responsibility, national parks, had good news for tourists: free entry, an offer that runs until Sunday.
A bad week for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is proud of having “Dr” in front of his name. It took hard work to get that PhD, built on his primary research of uprisings in the Vaal triangle during the dying days of apartheid. But at the weekend, Ndlozi had to, kind of, rebut his own thesis in which he’d accused Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the IFP of being behind the Vaal killings. Far from being a murderous old schemer, the chief was “a man of peace”, Ndlozi said at the funeral. It sounded very much like “if you didn’t like my discursive philosophical ramblings, I have others”.
The EFF politician seemingly did an about-turn on his own thesis when he called Mangosuthu Buthelezi ‘a man of peace’
A good week for Barbara Creecy
BAREND UYS: Buthelezi’s legacy of reconciliation
EDITORIAL: Buthelezi’s mixed legacy
After Buthelezi, what lies ahead for the IFP?
