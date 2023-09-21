HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The EFF politician seemingly did an about-turn on his own thesis when he called Mangosuthu Buthelezi ‘a man of peace’

21 September 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
A good week for Barbara Creecy

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Karpowership. Environment minister Barbara Creecy, Daily Maverick reports, has highlighted shortcomings in the gas explosion risk assessment for the proposed local deployment of three of the Turkish company’s ships. The consultancy doing the assessments seems short of expertise. One of its three “experts” did not have the BSc chemistry degree he claimed, while another was an 82-year-old who had resigned. Further inland, the minister’s other area of responsibility, national parks, had good news for tourists: free entry, an offer that runs until Sunday.

Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
A bad week for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is proud of having “Dr” in front of his name. It took hard work to get that PhD, built on his primary research of uprisings in the Vaal triangle during the dying days of apartheid. But at the weekend, Ndlozi had to, kind of, rebut his own thesis in which he’d accused Mangosuthu Buthelezi and the IFP of being behind the Vaal killings. Far from being a murderous old schemer, the chief was “a man of peace”, Ndlozi said at the funeral. It sounded very much like “if you didn’t like my discursive philosophical ramblings, I have others”.

BAREND UYS: Buthelezi’s legacy of reconciliation

The IFP leader acted in the interest of his cultural community to negotiate for a better dispensation and was committed to real rapprochement
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Buthelezi’s mixed legacy

After his opposition to sanctions against apartheid, he played a more constructive role in the democratic era
Opinion
1 week ago

After Buthelezi, what lies ahead for the IFP?

In the wake of its founder’s passing, there are many future scenarios for the party
News & Fox
1 week ago
