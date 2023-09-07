News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Enoch Godongwana

The finance minister has spoken out against cadres working for the National Treasury, even though his party defends such deployment

07 September 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MLUNGISI LOUW/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: MLUNGISI LOUW/GALLO IMAGES

A good week for Enoch Godongwana

 

It’s ANC heresy, but finance minister Enoch Godongwana had the courage to utter it: cadre deployment will not work in the National Treasury. The views of those in the Treasury “will not always converge with what the ruling party wants”, he dared to say last week. There might have been a lot of harrumphing in Luthuli House, but the minister found himself in good company, including that of chief justice Raymond Zondo, who has declared the practice unconstitutional and illegal — and not just in the Treasury.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A bad week for Lindiwe Zulu

Lindiwe Zulu became one of many laughing stocks (bitter ones, that is) last week, and not just for her hat. Blaming apartheid for the catastrophic Joburg fire gave her a slight edge in the race to be the most insensitive to the tragedy in which 77 people, many of them women and children, died.  The social development minister pipped city council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who also made a fool of herself by blaming NGOs for delaying building renewals through court actions. Zulu won by a kneejerk.

A bad week for Kenny Kunene

It’s hardly appropriate for Joburg’s MMC for transport to swill the champagne while metro residents have to do daily battle with a degraded and ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Lebogang Maile

The only racism on show when the Gauteng MEC lashed out at a News24 reporter was his own
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Johann Rupert

Billionaire says his golf estate paid its rates bills even though it received no services from the municipality
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Why SA’s GDP growth is defying the sceptics
News & Fox
2.
Impact listing achieves first on Cape stock ...
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Bruce Manuel is fighting the superbugs
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
Dousing a big fire in Nevada
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Student of the Year ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.