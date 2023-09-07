It’s ANC heresy, but finance minister Enoch Godongwana had the courage to utter it: cadre deployment will not work in the National Treasury. The views of those in the Treasury “will not always converge with what the ruling party wants”, he dared to say last week. There might have been a lot of harrumphing in Luthuli House, but the minister found himself in good company, including that of chief justice Raymond Zondo, who has declared the practice unconstitutional and illegal — and not just in the Treasury.
A bad week forLindiwe Zulu
Lindiwe Zulu became one of many laughing stocks (bitter ones, that is) last week, and not just for her hat. Blaming apartheid for the catastrophic Joburg fire gave her a slight edge in the race to be the most insensitive to the tragedy in which 77 people, many of them women and children, died. The social development minister pipped city council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who also made a fool of herself by blaming NGOs for delaying building renewals through court actions. Zulu won by a kneejerk.
A good week for Enoch Godongwana
The finance minister has spoken out against cadres working for the National Treasury, even though his party defends such deployment
