Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A good week for Kabelo Gwamanda
As the Dunning-Kruger effect reigns supreme in South African politics, it’s probably unwise to assume that Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was gulping huge sighs of relief after ActionSA decided to withdraw its motion of no confidence in the PA-ANC-EFF’s most unqualified puppet. An inspiration to all mothers who believe in their children when everyone else has long lost faith, Gwamanda is something of a luminary; a superstar for the untalented and out-of-depth, if you will. Long may his tenure be untroubled by his pesky detractors.
Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has clapped back. Image: Instagram/Kenny Kunene
A bad week for Kenny Kunene
It’s very on brand for Gwamanda fan Kenny Kunene, the luxury-loafered MMC for transport in the city of Joburg, to let the women of the Johannesburg Roads Agency swill Moët while ordinary serfs — sorry, residents — battle their way daily across a degraded and dysfunctional road network. Kunene says he paid for the fizz himself to treat the ladies for a Women’s Day event, but the self-congratulatory tone of the video doing its rounds on social media is deeply at odds with the dire state of the metro’s roads — not to mention the acutely unpleasant experience it is for most motorists. Our suggestion: spare the champagne until you have something demonstrably worth celebrating.
