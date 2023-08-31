News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Kenny Kunene

Swallowing champagne while potholes swallow motorists

31 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Kabelo Gwamanda

As the Dunning-Kruger effect reigns supreme in South African politics, it’s probably unwise to assume that Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was gulping huge sighs of relief after ActionSA decided to withdraw its motion of no confidence in the PA-ANC-EFF’s most unqualified puppet. An inspiration to all mothers who believe in their children when everyone else has long lost faith, Gwamanda is something of a luminary; a superstar for the untalented and out-of-depth, if you will. Long may his tenure be untroubled by his pesky detractors.

Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has clapped back. Image: Instagram/Kenny Kunene
Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has clapped back. Image: Instagram/Kenny Kunene

A bad week for Kenny Kunene

It’s very on brand for Gwamanda fan Kenny Kunene, the luxury-loafered MMC for transport in the city of Joburg, to let the women of the Johannesburg Roads Agency swill Moët while ordinary serfs — sorry, residents — battle their way daily across a degraded and dysfunctional road network. Kunene says he paid for the fizz himself to treat the ladies for a Women’s Day event, but the self-congratulatory tone of the video doing its rounds on social media is deeply at odds with the dire state of the metro’s roads — not to mention the acutely unpleasant experience it is for most motorists. Our suggestion: spare the champagne until you have something demonstrably worth celebrating. 

A bad week for Lebogang Maile

The only racism on show when the Gauteng MEC lashed out at a News24 reporter was his own
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Jacob Zuma

The ex-president went back to jail but he was home in time for breakfast
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Desiree Ellis

The Banyana Banyana coach has enabled the national team to excel
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Cape Town flat rentals rocket
News & Fox
2.
The super influencer from Pretoria
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Making deliveries quiet and clean with EVs
News & Fox
4.
Why our changing climate is bad for your health
News & Fox
5.
The World Cup promise of 1995, partly kept
News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.