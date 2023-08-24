News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Lebogang Maile

The only racism on show when the Gauteng MEC lashed out at a News24 reporter was his own

24 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Fatima Hassan. Picture: Supplied
Fatima Hassan. Picture: Supplied

A good week for Fatima Hassan

Fatima Hassan is not easily fobbed off. When President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a crackdown on apparent misuse of “the people’s money” in Covid corruption, she realised it was no use waiting for him or his equally dilatory department of health to act. Hassan and the Health Justice Initiative went to court to get some action. Judge Anthony Millar ruled that the documents relating to negotiations and procurement of Covid vaccines were not state secrets and should be handed over for all to see.

MEC Lebogang Maile. File picture: DENVOR DE WEE.
MEC Lebogang Maile. File picture: DENVOR DE WEE.

A bad week for Lebogang Maile 

In an outburst against a News24 reporter, Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile revealed he’s not up to the job, in temperament or intellect. The reporter had asked Maile a fair and straightforward question about the involvement of the MEC’s department with suspect loans given to the son-in-law of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Instead of a measured and polite reply, in keeping with the manner of the reporter’s question, Maile lashed out, calling the questioner a “stupid racist white man”. Turned out the racism was Maile’s own.

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The suspended public protector has been found guilty of misconduct and incompetence, and now faces possible impeachment
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A good week for Jacob Zuma

The ex-president went back to jail but he was home in time for breakfast
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Berdine Odendaal

As it turns out, more money is not a constitutional right for Berdine Odendaal
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Those movie tears are for real
News & Fox
2.
Zimbabwe votes: opposition cries foul over delays
News & Fox
3.
PROFILE: Firefighter Lydia Sono battles blazes at ...
News & Fox
4.
Democratic? Check. United? Not so much
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Advertising giants on the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.