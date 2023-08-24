Fatima Hassan is not easily fobbed off. When President Cyril Ramaphosa promised a crackdown on apparent misuse of “the people’s money” in Covid corruption, she realised it was no use waiting for him or his equally dilatory department of health to act. Hassan and the Health Justice Initiative went to court to get some action. Judge Anthony Millar ruled that the documents relating to negotiations and procurement of Covid vaccines were not state secrets and should be handed over for all to see.
A bad week for Lebogang Maile
In an outburst against a News24 reporter, Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile revealed he’s not up to the job, in temperament or intellect. The reporter had asked Maile a fair and straightforward question about the involvement of the MEC’s department with suspect loans given to the son-in-law of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Instead of a measured and polite reply, in keeping with the manner of the reporter’s question, Maile lashed out, calling the questioner a “stupid racist white man”. Turned out the racism was Maile’s own.
A good week for Fatima Hassan
