A good week for Desiree Ellis

Desiree Ellis is not easily intimidated. As a girl growing up in Salt River, a working-class suburb of Cape Town, she didn’t stand back when playing football against the neighbourhood boys. Football has always been a major part of her life. She played for the Cape Town Spurs women’s team when women footballers were just starting to be acknowledged, and then grudgingly by some. She became a founding member of Banyana Banyana and took them to Africa Cup of Nations glory last year as coach, and to the last 16 in the World Cup this month — a feat the men have never achieved.
A bad week for Puleng LenkaBula
It’s tempting to wonder what two of Unisa’s most notable alumni — Nobel laureates Nelson Mandela and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu — would make of the chaos that has engulfed Unisa under the watch of vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula. Dismay would probably be an understatement. The university, founded in 1873, was this week placed under administration by the chronically hapless minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande. Among numerous allegations against her is that LenkaBula used millions to refurbish the vice-chancellor’s official residence, which she is yet to move into. It’s lamentable, all the more so given Mandela’s view of the institution in 1994: “As in the past, and more so now, Unisa has the responsibility of providing society with leaders of quality in all areas of life.”
