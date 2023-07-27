Picture: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros
A good week for Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig is suddenly a star — off screen, of course. The US director of the fantasy comedy Barbie is no overnight success, however. The 39-year-old has been slogging it out in Hollywood for about 20 years, also as an actor and screenwriter. Her movie made history, breaking records in its first week, raking in $155m on the opening weekend in the US and $337m worldwide. It broke the record for a woman director too, surpassing the $103m opening of Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman, which Gerwig credited as a trailblazing project for women in cinema.
Picture: Masi Losi
A bad week for Bathabile Dlamini
It’s hard to know what the ANC Women’s League stands for; it doesn’t seem to be women’s rights. It was once a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma and during its congress at the weekend, woman-beater Mduduzi Manana appeared to be running the show from behind the scenes and, on occasion, even in front. But at least the league knows a liar when it sees one. It gave a former president, the convicted perjurer Bathabile Dlamini, short shrift in the voting: 6%. It was probably more than she deserved.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.