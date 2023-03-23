News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Paul Mashatile

If his scorned ex is to be believed, the deputy president has money to burn

23 March 2023 - 05:00
Good Week: Mark Sher and Leicester Adams

As if the EFF didn’t understand it, two high court judges had to explain to the red berets  that the law is the law. Judge Mark Sher in the Western Cape High Court and judge Leicester Adams in the South Gauteng High Court put the EFF on terms ahead of its attempted “national shutdown” on Monday.  Issuing interdicts in response to DA applications, the judges warned the EFF: no threats to businesses, the public or schoolchildren. No damage to any property. Strange that the courts need to remind a major political party of such basic principles.

For a long time Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been on the fringe of public awareness, low in the political pecking order and generally out of the firing line. Now that he is one bad cold away from the presidency, it’s not so easy to shrug off calumny. So when a dumped lover claims he gave her a monthly allowance of between R200,000 and R500,000 up until December, the country wants to know:  if that’s true, how did Mashatile afford it?  

