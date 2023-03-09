News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Dali Mpofu’s attempts to browbeat the former public protector only left him looking like a bully

09 March 2023
A good week for Thuli Madonsela

Thuli Madonsela’s well-known grace and equanimity were put to the test in parliament this week. The former public protector was subpoenaed as a witness in an inquiry into her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. It was not clear why she was even called unless to serve as a legal punchbag for Dali Mpofu, acting for Mkhwebane. Mpofu tried to browbeat her, posed irrelevant questions, cast doubt on her bona fides and even implied that she, not Mkhwebane, was the one on trial. None of it worked and Mpofu was left looking like a bully — and a defeated one at that.

A bad week for Murunwa Makwarela

Murunwa Makwarela had hardly become used to the Tshwane mayoral chain around his neck when it was abruptly taken away. Turns out the only COPE councillor in the city was not only a stooge for the ANC and EFF, he was a bankrupt one. Literally. He was sequestrated by the high court in Pretoria in 2016 and this week he was unable to provide proof that he was not an unrehabilitated insolvent; he is therefore ineligible to hold office as a councillor, let alone as Tshwane’s No 1 citizen. A mayoral vacancy has been declared.

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

If by 'right wing', Fikile Mbalula meant “free enterprise” or “private ownership”, perhaps he had a point in describing former Eskom CEO André de ...
