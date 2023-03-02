News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

02 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: Andy Jackson/Getty Images
Picture: Andy Jackson/Getty Images

A good week for Laura Wolvaardt

Would you believe it, Laura Wolvaardt can sing too. The 23-year-old South African opening bat hit all the right notes on the pitch in the women’s T20 World Cup. Admired for her mellifluous voice at high school in Cape Town, she found the sweet spot with her bat, scoring half-centuries as she helped the Proteas to victories over Bangladesh and England to reach the final on Sunday against world champions Australia. Again, she made her bat sing, but once she was out, the rest of South Africa’s batting fell agonisingly short of the target. Nevertheless, Wolvaardt ended up top scorer in the tournament.

Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

If by “right wing”, Fikile Mbalula meant “free enterprise” or “private ownership”, perhaps he had a point in describing former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter as such. As we have noticed in the past few months, years even, state-owned enterprises could do with a little winging to the right; certainly the “left wing” command economy of the ANC government hasn’t amounted to much. But Mbalula, a cabinet minister in the collapsing transport portfolio and new CEO of the collapsing ANC, probably meant it as an insult, which is understandable for someone who doesn’t know his left from his right.

