A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
A good week for Laura Wolvaardt
Would you believe it, Laura Wolvaardt can sing too. The 23-year-old South African opening bat hit all the right notes on the pitch in the women’s T20 World Cup. Admired for her mellifluous voice at high school in Cape Town, she found the sweet spot with her bat, scoring half-centuries as she helped the Proteas to victories over Bangladesh and England to reach the final on Sunday against world champions Australia. Again, she made her bat sing, but once she was out, the rest of South Africa’s batting fell agonisingly short of the target. Nevertheless, Wolvaardt ended up top scorer in the tournament.
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula
If by “right wing”, Fikile Mbalula meant “free enterprise” or “private ownership”, perhaps he had a point in describing former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter as such. As we have noticed in the past few months, years even, state-owned enterprises could do with a little winging to the right; certainly the “left wing” command economy of the ANC government hasn’t amounted to much. But Mbalula, a cabinet minister in the collapsing transport portfolio and new CEO of the collapsing ANC, probably meant it as an insult, which is understandable for someone who doesn’t know his left from his right.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula
A good week for Laura Wolvaardt
Would you believe it, Laura Wolvaardt can sing too. The 23-year-old South African opening bat hit all the right notes on the pitch in the women’s T20 World Cup. Admired for her mellifluous voice at high school in Cape Town, she found the sweet spot with her bat, scoring half-centuries as she helped the Proteas to victories over Bangladesh and England to reach the final on Sunday against world champions Australia. Again, she made her bat sing, but once she was out, the rest of South Africa’s batting fell agonisingly short of the target. Nevertheless, Wolvaardt ended up top scorer in the tournament.
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula
If by “right wing”, Fikile Mbalula meant “free enterprise” or “private ownership”, perhaps he had a point in describing former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter as such. As we have noticed in the past few months, years even, state-owned enterprises could do with a little winging to the right; certainly the “left wing” command economy of the ANC government hasn’t amounted to much. But Mbalula, a cabinet minister in the collapsing transport portfolio and new CEO of the collapsing ANC, probably meant it as an insult, which is understandable for someone who doesn’t know his left from his right.
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
A good week for Graeme Smith
A bad week for Themba Khumalo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.