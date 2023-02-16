The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
In the face of overwhelming evidence about the ways cadre deployment has harmed South Africa, the ANC remains shameless
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
A good week for Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith may not have been playing at the Wanderers on Sunday as the winners of the inaugural SA20 cricket tournament were celebrated amid the usual cacophony that now accompanies a sport once known for only polite applause. But the former Proteas skipper has seamlessly transferred his immense talent on the field to off it by organising a successful event that drew huge crowds, created much drama and exposed an array of talent. As the tournament’s commissioner, he oversaw complex arrangements and may even have helped save Cricket South Africa from penury.
A bad week for Mark Alexander
Our monopolies seem rife with failure. Take Eskom and Transnet. And even SA Rugby. You’d think Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby and now off the bench to act as CEO, would have made a business like this profitable. But no. According to Rapport newspaper, with its impeccable sources in the game and once described as the Pravda of South African rugby, Alexander’s sad lot will have a budget shortfall of R258m this year. If you can’t show a profit from a great product in a great game, you should be given a red card.
A bad week for Themba Khumalo
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
A good week for Andrea Johnson
