A good week for Graeme Smith

The former Proteas skipper has seamlessly transferred his immense talent on the field to off it by organising a hugely successful SA20

16 February 2023 - 05:00
Graeme Smith may not have been playing at the Wanderers on Sunday as the winners of the inaugural SA20 cricket tournament were celebrated amid the usual cacophony that now accompanies a sport once known for only polite applause. But the former Proteas skipper has seamlessly transferred his immense talent on the field to off it by organising a successful event that drew huge crowds, created much drama and exposed an array of talent. As the tournament’s commissioner, he oversaw complex arrangements and may even have helped save Cricket South Africa from penury.

A bad week for Mark Alexander

Our monopolies seem rife with failure. Take Eskom and Transnet. And even SA Rugby. You’d think Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby and now off the bench to act as CEO, would have made a business like this profitable. But no. According to Rapport newspaper, with its impeccable sources in the game and once described as the Pravda of South African rugby, Alexander’s sad lot will have a budget shortfall of R258m this year. If you can’t show a profit from a great product in a great game, you should be given a red card.

A bad week for Themba Khumalo

Themba Khumalo and his sidekick Johan van der Walt, who want to bet one-third of South African Tourism’s budget on a single number need a better ...
1 week ago

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

The energy minister can’t dodge responsibility for failing to renew a licence that helps keep the lights on
2 weeks ago

A good week for Andrea Johnson

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
3 weeks ago
