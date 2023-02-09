News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

South African trio scoop a Grammy for best global music performance

09 February 2023 - 05:00
A good week for Nomcebo Zikode

Nomcebo Zikode used to be a backing singer until Emazulwini was a hit for her in 2018, followed soon after with an even bigger one when she co-wrote and featured in Jerusalema. On Sunday came another accolade, this time on the world stage at the Grammys in Los Angeles. Together with fellow South Africans Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, she won in the best global music performance category for their song Bayethe. They pipped Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s Last Last for the award.

A bad week for Themba Khumalo

So Themba Khumalo and his dissembling sidekick at South African Tourism, Johan van der Walt, believe that R900m spent over three years on a sliver of a Tottenham Hotspur sleeve will generate R88bn in foreign tourist spending. That is wishful thinking on the scale of backing Spurs to win the league three years in a row. The gambling pair who want to bet one-third of South African Tourism’s budget on a single number need a better argument than the cliché-loaded, meaningless jargon Khumalo spouted in their defence.

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

The energy minister can’t dodge responsibility for failing to renew a licence that helps keep the lights on
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Andrea Johnson

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

His criticism of sanctions imposed on Iran and Zimbabwe is alarming
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.