Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
Mining & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says it’s all good, but mine bosses don’t agree
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
A good week for Nomcebo Zikode
Nomcebo Zikode used to be a backing singer until Emazulwini was a hit for her in 2018, followed soon after with an even bigger one when she co-wrote and featured in Jerusalema. On Sunday came another accolade, this time on the world stage at the Grammys in Los Angeles. Together with fellow South Africans Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman, she won in the best global music performance category for their song Bayethe. They pipped Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s Last Last for the award.
A bad week for Themba Khumalo
So Themba Khumalo and his dissembling sidekick at South African Tourism, Johan van der Walt, believe that R900m spent over three years on a sliver of a Tottenham Hotspur sleeve will generate R88bn in foreign tourist spending. That is wishful thinking on the scale of backing Spurs to win the league three years in a row. The gambling pair who want to bet one-third of South African Tourism’s budget on a single number need a better argument than the cliché-loaded, meaningless jargon Khumalo spouted in their defence.
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
A good week for Andrea Johnson
A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa
