News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Andrea Johnson

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 05:00

A good week for Andrea Johnson

It’s been a long time coming, and this is still a small step, but the first case dealing with state capture is in court at last. Andrea Johnson’s team at the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate has arraigned six people, including Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, on charges of corruption in the notorious Free State dairy farm scandal of state money allegedly being used to pay for a Gupta wedding at Sun City. The trial began well for the state when disputed evidence was allowed before the court, but the case still has six weeks to run. Nevertheless, it’s a good start...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.