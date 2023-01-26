The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
A good week for Andrea Johnson
It’s been a long time coming, and this is still a small step, but the first case dealing with state capture is in court at last. Andrea Johnson’s team at the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate has arraigned six people, including Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, on charges of corruption in the notorious Free State dairy farm scandal of state money allegedly being used to pay for a Gupta wedding at Sun City. The trial began well for the state when disputed evidence was allowed before the court, but the case still has six weeks to run. Nevertheless, it’s a good start...
A good week for Andrea Johnson
It’s been a long time coming, and this is still a small step, but the first case dealing with state capture is in court at last. Andrea Johnson’s team at the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate has arraigned six people, including Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, on charges of corruption in the notorious Free State dairy farm scandal of state money allegedly being used to pay for a Gupta wedding at Sun City. The trial began well for the state when disputed evidence was allowed before the court, but the case still has six weeks to run. Nevertheless, it’s a good start...
