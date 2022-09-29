The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
A good week for Joe Biden
So President Joe Biden didn’t fall for the stories of why he should lift US sanctions on Zimbabwe. One of the lines President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed, according to reports of their meeting in the White House, was that sanctions hurt Zimbabwe’s neighbours too. It’s odd, then, that Ramaphosa’s own government is trying to force all 2-million Zimbabweans in SA back into their utterly broken country, worsening its economy’s woes. To add to the insult, Ramaphosa’s comrades in the government keep falling over themselves to demonise Zimbabweans in SA. If Ramaphosa can’t see it, at least Biden can: Emmerson Mnangagwa is no different to Robert Mugabe.
A bad week for Thabo Mbeki
In our darkest hour, Thabo Mbeki is attempting to relight his lamp, but his hypocrisy just won’t catch flame. In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction (particularly as deputy president and effective CEO of SA) that began the mess. Sure, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has done nothing in the interim, but let’s not forget where it began: when Mbeki decided the country did not need to generate more power. And while he had the spotlight, in the brief periods between power cuts, in an address to Unisa students, Mbeki was unrepentant about his Aids denialism.
