News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Thabo Mbeki

In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction that began the mess

29 September 2022 - 05:00
A good week for Joe Biden

So President Joe Biden didn’t fall for the stories of why he should lift US sanctions on Zimbabwe. One of the lines President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed, according to reports of their meeting in the White House, was that sanctions hurt Zimbabwe’s neighbours too. It’s odd, then, that Ramaphosa’s own government is trying to force all 2-million Zimbabweans in SA back into their utterly broken country, worsening its economy’s woes. To add to the insult, Ramaphosa’s comrades in the government keep falling over themselves to demonise Zimbabweans in SA. If Ramaphosa can’t see it, at least Biden can: Emmerson Mnangagwa is no different to Robert Mugabe.

In our darkest hour, Thabo Mbeki is attempting to relight his lamp, but his hypocrisy just won’t catch flame. In his preaching about load-shedding there’s nothing about his government’s inaction (particularly as deputy president and effective CEO of SA) that began the mess. Sure, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has done nothing in the interim, but let’s not forget where it began: when Mbeki decided the country did not need to generate more power. And while he had the spotlight, in the brief periods between power cuts, in an address to Unisa students, Mbeki was unrepentant about his Aids denialism.

