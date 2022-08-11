A reader asks which is better: the government’s low-cost retail bonds, or a listed bond ETF?
Personalisations help boost record profits as global sales accelerate
Zama zamas are just a continuation of earlier generations of those who came to dig for gold
Anti-immigrant vigilantism is recurring with increasing frequency in SA. The consequences of ongoing violence will be felt by all the country’s residents
A new book asks why certain cities became the epicentre of the world at a specific point — and speculates which ones might lead in the future
A good week for Jannie Durand
If it’s an award for haggling skills, Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro, unfortunately takes the exact opposite. But at least Mediclinic’s other shareholders walk away with something resembling a decent premium after their majority shareholder’s opening lowball insult. Still, well done to Durand and co for listening to the market outrage — it was hard to miss — and playing fair, finally. Remgro’s buyout of this once highly valued hospital stock is another step forward in the assault on the investment company’s large, but narrowing, discount to its NAV. It means the company may once again earn its status as investor portfolio stalwart.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
When Dali Mpofu is not grandstanding, he imagines himself in a Western movie. “I was ambushed,” he proclaimed when a witness dropped an ace of spades to demolish his argument. Mpofu, defending suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at her impeachment hearing in parliament, insisted that his client did not know the witness — until a photograph of the two together was presented. Even such a setback hardly took the wind out of Mpofu’s sails. After all, there is enough ad hominem hot air in him to billow a spinnaker or lift a big balloon.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
A good week for Jannie Durand
If it’s an award for haggling skills, Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro, unfortunately takes the exact opposite. But at least Mediclinic’s other shareholders walk away with something resembling a decent premium after their majority shareholder’s opening lowball insult. Still, well done to Durand and co for listening to the market outrage — it was hard to miss — and playing fair, finally. Remgro’s buyout of this once highly valued hospital stock is another step forward in the assault on the investment company’s large, but narrowing, discount to its NAV. It means the company may once again earn its status as investor portfolio stalwart.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
When Dali Mpofu is not grandstanding, he imagines himself in a Western movie. “I was ambushed,” he proclaimed when a witness dropped an ace of spades to demolish his argument. Mpofu, defending suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at her impeachment hearing in parliament, insisted that his client did not know the witness — until a photograph of the two together was presented. Even such a setback hardly took the wind out of Mpofu’s sails. After all, there is enough ad hominem hot air in him to billow a spinnaker or lift a big balloon.
A bad week for Carl Niehaus
A good week for Desiree Ellis
A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.