×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp

21 July 2022 - 05:00

A good week for Serame Taukobong

If the MTN/Telkom deal goes ahead — and there’s still a 50-50 chance of this happening — Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong can take much of the credit. Since joining Telkom four years ago from MTN, where he was chief marketing officer, he has helped the partly state-owned company grow its mobile offerings by about 300%. That made competitors take notice, especially his former employers. Taukobong has been around the block, from lab assistant to beer salesman to tech whizz. He not only knows the ropes but also the knots. There will surely be a big role for him in any new conglomerate.

A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

As juggling for party positions and access to state resources hots up among ANC cadres, the goggas are starting to crawl out of the woodwork. Take former health minister Zweli Mkhize, for instance. Addressing party supporters in eThekwini at the weekend, he rejected the idea that Jacob Zuma’s nine years as president were wasted. Those in attendance were from the same locale that voted in corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as ANC chair of the region. Mkhize, now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp, picked up a second endorsement to contest the party’s presidency in December. Truly, in the land of the blind, the one-eyed are king.

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The MTN tail chases the Telkom dog

If the deal does go through it will be a triumph of free market innovation over a monopoly
Opinion
1 hour ago

KZN regions rally behind Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency

Former health minister must clear his name from Digital Vibes scandal ahead of the national conference
Politics
1 day ago

Behind MTN’s R24bn bid for Telkom

It may seem like a bold gamble for MTN, but the PIC and the government may benefit from the tie-up in the long term
Money & Investing
1 hour ago

MARC HASENFUSS: MTN’s Telkom bid may be the tonic to unlock value

Could  it result in a local standalone listing, with the international operations bundled into another listed vehicle?
Opinion
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Naeemah Abrahams and the secret to defeating evil ...
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Mediclinic CEO Ronnie van der ...
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
SA oranges on the EU red list
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
TECH REVIEW: Mobi-Volt — an alternative to ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.