Careful management of your money may provide you with the extra funds you require
A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
The disgraced former health minister is now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
Victories will help avoid a potential stumbling block in qualifying for next year’s World Cup
A good week for Serame Taukobong
If the MTN/Telkom deal goes ahead — and there’s still a 50-50 chance of this happening — Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong can take much of the credit. Since joining Telkom four years ago from MTN, where he was chief marketing officer, he has helped the partly state-owned company grow its mobile offerings by about 300%. That made competitors take notice, especially his former employers. Taukobong has been around the block, from lab assistant to beer salesman to tech whizz. He not only knows the ropes but also the knots. There will surely be a big role for him in any new conglomerate.
A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
As juggling for party positions and access to state resources hots up among ANC cadres, the goggas are starting to crawl out of the woodwork. Take former health minister Zweli Mkhize, for instance. Addressing party supporters in eThekwini at the weekend, he rejected the idea that Jacob Zuma’s nine years as president were wasted. Those in attendance were from the same locale that voted in corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as ANC chair of the region. Mkhize, now squarely in Zuma’s radical economic transformation camp, picked up a second endorsement to contest the party’s presidency in December. Truly, in the land of the blind, the one-eyed are king.
