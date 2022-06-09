×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Queen Elizabeth

09 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ CHRIS JACKSONG
Good week

Queen Elizabeth may have missed one of her favourite events, the Epsom Derby,  on Saturday, but she seems very much in the saddle, even as she approaches the final ride into the royal sunset. After 70 years on the job at Buckingham Palace, they gave her a Trooping of the Colour, an air force fly-past, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s and a huge party on the Mall. Thousands turned up to cheer a woman who was not elected to the position but is probably one of the most popular people in Britain.

Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Bad week

Hats. That’s what police minister Bheki Cele should stick to — matters of the millinery kind. Or teaching a masterclass in bombast. Anything but actually keeping SA safe. The latest crime stats have shown, again, how woefully ill-equipped Cele is for the task at hand. Over 3,300 kidnappings from January to March (up more than 100% y/y); 10,818 rapes (+14%); 6,083 murders (+22%); 42,992 grievous bodily harm assaults (+18%). These are not numbers that inspire confidence in the blustering poseur in blue. As for his promise to “do things differently”? That rings particularly hollow when you consider he’s been in the job for more than four years.

Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne

England’s longest-reigning monarch to miss Friday service
World
6 days ago

Over 6,000 murders recorded in SA in first three months of 2022

The number of sexual offences reported to police in the first three months of 2022 rose 13.7% on 2021’s figures to 13,799
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Little sign of the urgency SA needs to break the siege by criminals

The government needs to improve policing and treat crime as a matter of urgency
Opinion
2 days ago
