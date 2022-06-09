A good week for Queen Elizabeth

Good week

Queen Elizabeth may have missed one of her favourite events, the Epsom Derby, on Saturday, but she seems very much in the saddle, even as she approaches the final ride into the royal sunset. After 70 years on the job at Buckingham Palace, they gave her a Trooping of the Colour, an air force fly-past, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s and a huge party on the Mall. Thousands turned up to cheer a woman who was not elected to the position but is probably one of the most popular people in Britain.