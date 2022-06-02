A bad week for Ivan Glasenberg

Bad week

Ivan Glasenberg was not directly accused, but there was guilt by association for the former Glencore CEO in the $1.06bn fine of the Swiss-based trading and mining conglomerate. The US department of justice did not bring charges or name names, but it was clear who it had in mind when it imposed penalties after finding a web of bribery and price manipulation behind some of the firm’s dealings. According to descriptions, it was clear the pair in its sights were Alex Beard, Glencore’s former head of oil, and Telis Mistakidis, its former head of copper. Both were top Glasenberg lieutenants — and retired, along with Glasenberg, as billionaires.