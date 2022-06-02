A bad week for Ivan Glasenberg
Good week
When talented SA batsman David Miller announced his retirement from Test cricket without having played a Test, many thought it a bad move. The left-hander decided to concentrate on the game’s shorter forms, one-day and T20 internationals. At first he was erratic, but as he matured and learnt from his shortcomings, he was able to refine his batting to the extent that he overcame a weakness against spin bowling. On Sunday night in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, there was proof of this as he closed out the Gujarat Titans’ victory chase against the Rajasthan Royals with 32 off 19 balls. It also put him at the top of the 2022 IPL batting averages with 481 runs at 68.71.
Bad week
Ivan Glasenberg was not directly accused, but there was guilt by association for the former Glencore CEO in the $1.06bn fine of the Swiss-based trading and mining conglomerate. The US department of justice did not bring charges or name names, but it was clear who it had in mind when it imposed penalties after finding a web of bribery and price manipulation behind some of the firm’s dealings. According to descriptions, it was clear the pair in its sights were Alex Beard, Glencore’s former head of oil, and Telis Mistakidis, its former head of copper. Both were top Glasenberg lieutenants — and retired, along with Glasenberg, as billionaires.
