Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Ivan Glasenberg

02 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Good week

When talented SA batsman David Miller announced his retirement from Test cricket without having played a Test, many thought it a bad move. The left-hander decided to concentrate on the game’s shorter forms, one-day and T20 internationals. At first he was erratic, but as he matured and learnt from his shortcomings, he was able to refine his batting to the extent that he overcame a weakness against spin bowling. On Sunday night in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, there was proof of this as he closed out the Gujarat Titans’ victory chase against the Rajasthan Royals with 32 off 19 balls. It also put him at the top of the 2022 IPL batting averages with 481 runs at 68.71.

Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Bad week

Ivan Glasenberg was not directly accused, but there was guilt by association for the former Glencore CEO in the $1.06bn fine of the Swiss-based trading and mining conglomerate. The US department of justice did not bring charges or name names, but it was clear who it had in mind when it imposed penalties after finding a web of bribery and price manipulation behind some of the firm’s dealings. According to descriptions, it was clear the pair in its sights were Alex Beard, Glencore’s former head of oil, and Telis Mistakidis, its former head of copper. Both were top Glasenberg lieutenants — and retired, along with Glasenberg, as billionaires.

EDITORIAL: Glencore fine sends chilling message to SA’s cowboy capitalists

Nobody was surprised Glencore was found out, but the doggedness of US authorities to ensure this happened was remarkable
Opinion
23 hours ago

Has Glencore put the bribes behind it?

A more than $1bn fine, big as it is, puts a years-long anti-fraud investigation behind the miner and trader — and may at last unleash its share price
Money & Investing
2 hours ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Glencore was no hapless victim of the Guptas as Zondo implied

The Swiss-based mining and trading group uses similar methods, and was just outmanoeuvred
Opinion
1 day ago
