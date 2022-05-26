A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

Bad week

The former health minister seems to have used his son’s wedding last weekend as a de facto “launch” of his ANC presidential campaign to challenge the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa.

But what would Zweli Mkhize really bring to the table? The reality is, it seems the sole qualification that has rallied his KwaZulu-Natal constituency behind him is that he is accused of being party to an irregular R150m contract, awarded to a company called Digital Vibes by his own health ministry.

Is a serious corruption allegation all it takes to be an ANC candidate? Is that a qualification in itself? If so, let’s hope his campaign dies a merciful death.