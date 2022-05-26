×

A bad week for Zweli Mkhize

26 May 2022 - 05:00
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Bad week

The former health minister seems to have used his son’s wedding last weekend as a de facto “launch” of his ANC presidential campaign to challenge the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa. 

But what would Zweli Mkhize really bring to the table? The reality is, it seems the sole qualification that has rallied his KwaZulu-Natal constituency behind him is that he is accused of being party to an irregular R150m contract, awarded to a company called Digital Vibes by his own health ministry. 

Is a serious corruption allegation all it takes to be an ANC candidate? Is that a qualification in itself? If so, let’s hope his campaign dies a merciful death.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Good week

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana received a much-needed fillip last week when ratings agency S&P put SA on a “positive” ratings watch, positioning the country for a possible upgrade.

Last month, Moody’s shifted SA’s ratings outlook up a notch, from negative to stable. 

Sure, the country is knee deep in junk status, and Eskom seems determined to ensure we never see beyond a 2% growth rate ever again. But still, this is a welcome endorsement of how well Godongwana’s National Treasury is managing its budget, amid unprecedented pressure from everyone to throw money at whoever is asking for it. 

