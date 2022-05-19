A good week for Bob van Dijk

A bad week

Pieter Kwakernaak was not in the driver’s seat of the truck that was captured on several cameras last Saturday morning, but he has been left holding the wheel, so to speak. The truck was seen hurtling down the Amajuba Pass, overtaking on white lines and endangering other road users. Kwakernaak, MD of Ni-Da Group Transport, which owns the truck, had plenty of explaining — and apologising — to do on Monday morning when videos of the ride went viral. He was contrite, but his claims that the truck was not old and that, according to the company’s calculations, it was not speeding, reassured no-one.