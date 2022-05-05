×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Trevor Noah

05 May 2022 - 05:00

A good week

It’s one thing to be on TV in the safety of a studio and ridicule the usual suspects. But to be a few seats away from the target of your barbs can be risky. Not that it worried Trevor Noah, who took the mickey out of President Joe Biden on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an event held for the first time in three years because of Covid. The dinner is always a hard act for comedians, what with so many cynical hacks in attendance, but Noah was a hoot and Biden, unlike his predecessor who refused to attend, showed he could take a joke.

A bad week

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan knows how to keep himself in the position to which he has long been accustomed: lavish those who vote for him with honorariums. In the case of Safa’s 40-person executive, that means sharing R20.8m. And in an era of Zoom meetings, the members don’t even suffer the discomfort that the payments were meant to compensate for. It’s part of world football’s scheme to keep its panjandrums happy — all about earning rather than serving.

