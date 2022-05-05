A good week for Trevor Noah

A good week

It’s one thing to be on TV in the safety of a studio and ridicule the usual suspects. But to be a few seats away from the target of your barbs can be risky. Not that it worried Trevor Noah, who took the mickey out of President Joe Biden on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an event held for the first time in three years because of Covid. The dinner is always a hard act for comedians, what with so many cynical hacks in attendance, but Noah was a hoot and Biden, unlike his predecessor who refused to attend, showed he could take a joke.