A bad week for Marine le Pen

A bad week

It is not yet clear whether the French electorate voted so much for Emmanuel Macron as against his opponent, Marine le Pen. Whatever the case, the outcome of France’s election this week again reflects that most French people still consider Le Pen to be a danger to democracy. Even though she drew more than 40% for the first time (out of three attempts), her rejection by the voters has delivered a bloody nose not only to populists, xenophobes and anti-Semites but also to her political buddy, the warmonger Vladimir Putin.