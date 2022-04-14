×

A bad week for Jacob Zuma

14 April 2022 - 05:00
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Picture: REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
A good week

It’s only been 233 years in the making, but the US Supreme Court finally has a black woman on its bench. Last week, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment by 53 to 47 votes. After a gruelling round of confirmation hearings — in which she had to fend off baseless claims from those far less qualified than herself — Jackson certainly deserved the standing ovation she received in the chamber. Still, the occasion was marred as several Republican senators did a runner for the door. You’d really think they could muster up just a smidgen of respect. 

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
A bad week

Is there no barrel bottom serial victim and former president Jacob Zuma won’t scrape in his bid to stay out of jail? His decade-in-the-making corruption trial has again been postponed — this time to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal to reconsider his application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed. But it was the threat from Zuma that was so odious: the sinister, if veiled, suggestion that SA could see a repeat of the deadly July 2021 violence if he didn’t get his postponement. How’s that for trying to hold a judicial system — an entire country, even — to ransom? Enough already.

