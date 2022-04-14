A bad week for Jacob Zuma
A good week
It’s only been 233 years in the making, but the US Supreme Court finally has a black woman on its bench. Last week, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment by 53 to 47 votes. After a gruelling round of confirmation hearings — in which she had to fend off baseless claims from those far less qualified than herself — Jackson certainly deserved the standing ovation she received in the chamber. Still, the occasion was marred as several Republican senators did a runner for the door. You’d really think they could muster up just a smidgen of respect.
A bad week
Is there no barrel bottom serial victim and former president Jacob Zuma won’t scrape in his bid to stay out of jail? His decade-in-the-making corruption trial has again been postponed — this time to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal to reconsider his application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed. But it was the threat from Zuma that was so odious: the sinister, if veiled, suggestion that SA could see a repeat of the deadly July 2021 violence if he didn’t get his postponement. How’s that for trying to hold a judicial system — an entire country, even — to ransom? Enough already.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.