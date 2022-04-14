A bad week for Jacob Zuma

A bad week

Is there no barrel bottom serial victim and former president Jacob Zuma won’t scrape in his bid to stay out of jail? His decade-in-the-making corruption trial has again been postponed — this time to allow the Supreme Court of Appeal to reconsider his application to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed. But it was the threat from Zuma that was so odious: the sinister, if veiled, suggestion that SA could see a repeat of the deadly July 2021 violence if he didn’t get his postponement. How’s that for trying to hold a judicial system — an entire country, even — to ransom? Enough already.