A bad week for Mamodupi Mohlala

A bad week

SA does a great job in producing people who can’t seem to leave any job without launching a volley of lawsuits. The latest is Mamodupi Mohlala, who happens to leave a trail of destruction and animosity wherever she works. Her latest row is with her former employer — the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), formerly known as the Estate Agency Affairs Board — from which she was suspended as CEO last year. Mohlala has taken both the PPRA’s board and human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, under whom the body falls, to court for her suspension. It’s all extremely messy and there’s a lot of “he said, she said”, but the one constant is Mohlala herself, never far from an unseemly public fallout.