A bad week for Mamodupi Mohlala
A good week
Who needs a wastrel department of arts & culture when you can make it to the top under your own steam? Our congratulations to SA’s latest Grammy winner, DJ Black Coffee, who scooped an award in the best dance/electronic category for his album Subconsciously, his seventh studio album. On his win, Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo — who accepted the statuette with his son alongside him — thanked his maker for the gift of music, dedicating it to “the African kids who are watching who come from where I come from who think they don’t have a chance”. It’s an inspiring story. We’re delighted for him.
A bad week
SA does a great job in producing people who can’t seem to leave any job without launching a volley of lawsuits. The latest is Mamodupi Mohlala, who happens to leave a trail of destruction and animosity wherever she works. Her latest row is with her former employer — the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), formerly known as the Estate Agency Affairs Board — from which she was suspended as CEO last year. Mohlala has taken both the PPRA’s board and human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, under whom the body falls, to court for her suspension. It’s all extremely messy and there’s a lot of “he said, she said”, but the one constant is Mohlala herself, never far from an unseemly public fallout.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.