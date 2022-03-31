A bad week for Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

A bad week

This country is not short of play-play soldiers. The latest recruit is Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, who was out on manoeuvres at the weekend, taking on the usual soft target, foreign workers. Decked out in fashionable toy-shop camouflage, Private Lux also played at being a general, directing "operations" as if he were that other pretend soldier in the Kremlin. The trouble for Private Lux is that he is stepping into the "war zone" of another phoney soldier, Julius Malema. That could lead to a real battle.