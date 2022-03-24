News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Transnet CEO Portia Derby

24 March 2022 - 05:00

A good week

There are no Russian heroes on the battlefield in Ukraine, but there are a few in the motherland. The most visible has been Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One who took her protest against Vladimir Putin’s war to live TV. The placard she held up on air read: "Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you." She said she was "deeply ashamed" to have helped make "Kremlin propaganda". With Putin banning real news and threatening those opposed to the war with jail sentences, Ovsyannikova may have been facing only TV cameras rather than guns, but her act was one of the bravest.

A bad week

To hear Transnet CEO Portia Derby tell it, the rail and ports operator’s performance has been simply "suboptimal" of late, but it’s still razor sharp on its delivery focus. Now, speak to just about any major mining or materials company in SA — the latest of which might be Thungela Resources — and you’ll get the true, unvarnished picture of an unfolding economic catastrophe. That is, a rail operator apparently standing by as its network is stripped by thieves, while its inefficient and creaking ports fall further and further behind. Suboptimal is not the word. Disastrous is.

PORTIA DERBY: How we are getting Transnet back on track

Each unit is being refocused to tackle the challenges facing the group
Opinion
2 days ago

Thungela piles up profits but loses opportunities because of rail bottlenecks

State-owned rail operator’s troubles resulted in a huge missed opportunity for SA coal miners
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Transnet holds back the economy

The rail company and its shareholder owe us an explanation for lost opportunities — and a plan
Opinion
2 weeks ago

HILARY JOFFE: The dead hand of Transnet’s ailing rail network

SA loses plenty as a result of the trains that don’t run and the ports that can’t ship
Opinion
3 months ago
