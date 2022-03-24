A bad week for Transnet CEO Portia Derby

A good week

There are no Russian heroes on the battlefield in Ukraine, but there are a few in the motherland. The most visible has been Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One who took her protest against Vladimir Putin’s war to live TV. The placard she held up on air read: "Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you." She said she was "deeply ashamed" to have helped make "Kremlin propaganda". With Putin banning real news and threatening those opposed to the war with jail sentences, Ovsyannikova may have been facing only TV cameras rather than guns, but her act was one of the bravest.