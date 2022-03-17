News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Dali Mpofu

17 March 2022 - 05:00

A good week

It’s still a way to go, but this week’s victory by SA’s women cricketers over England in the World Cup was nothing short of sensational. The team owed much to Marizanne Kapp, who took five wickets before the Proteas chased down a formidable target of 236. This was no ordinary win; England are the defending champions and eliminated SA in the last World Cup in 2017. SA play New Zealand next, followed by Australia, the West Indies and India before the play-offs begin. The SA men’s team regularly choke at cricket World Cups; perhaps the women can show them how it’s done.

A bad week

He’s about as divisive a character as they come, so there is some schadenfreude in Dali Mpofu’s comeuppance. First, his machinations at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seem to have gone against him, with his preferred candidate for chief justice overlooked. Then there’s the news that his term on the JSC has finally come to an end, depriving him of his outsize pretensions to power. And, finally, a bloody nose from the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, which found Mpofu in breach of ethics for telling his colleague Michelle le Roux to shut up at the Zondo commission. That’s a delicious trifecta of karma.

Best is yet to come, Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp says

SA see off England for first time in two decades in nail-biting World Cup game
Sport
2 days ago

Dali Mpofu to appeal ‘ridiculous’ breach of ethics finding

Joburg bar rules Mpofu is guilty of professional misconduct after telling fellow advocate Michelle le Roux to ‘shut up’
National
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas women make good World Cup start

SA secure three wins from three matches after beating defending champions England
Opinion
2 days ago

BRYAN ROSTRON: The dark art of the smear

Sometimes the point of a false accusation is that it will stick even after the truth becomes known
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Kulula skating on thin air
News & Fox / Trending
2.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
WATCH: The science behind ‘black don’t crack’
News & Fox
4.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
5.
TFG betting R2.35bn on your homes
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.