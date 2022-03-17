A bad week for Dali Mpofu

A bad week

He’s about as divisive a character as they come, so there is some schadenfreude in Dali Mpofu’s comeuppance. First, his machinations at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seem to have gone against him, with his preferred candidate for chief justice overlooked. Then there’s the news that his term on the JSC has finally come to an end, depriving him of his outsize pretensions to power. And, finally, a bloody nose from the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, which found Mpofu in breach of ethics for telling his colleague Michelle le Roux to shut up at the Zondo commission. That’s a delicious trifecta of karma.