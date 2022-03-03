News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for ANC’s Cameron Dugmore

03 March 2022 - 05:00
Elon Musk. Picture: Getty Images
Elon Musk. Picture: Getty Images

A good week

Though Elon Musk probably wouldn’t now be able to start a business in SA thanks to the labour ministry’s medieval new rules on foreign business ownership, we applaud the former South African’s willingness to offer up his Starlink terminals, after entreaties from the Ukrainian government to help its internet services withstand the Russian onslaught. Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink controls more than 1,500 satellites which hover in low orbit to provide high-speed internet around the world. One tweet exchange between Ukraine’s vice-prime minister and Musk, and 10 hours later, the deed was done. No fence-sitting here.

Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Supplied
Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Supplied

A bad week

Meanwhile, the ANC’s leader in the Western Cape, Cameron Dugmore, is crafting new, outerplanetary frontiers of moral relativism for his political party, it seems. Happily filmed before his champagne session with Russia’s consul general after the federation had invaded its neighbour, Dugmore seemed positively giddy in his effusive praise of the very productive 30 years of support the ANC has enjoyed from Mother Russia. He appears far less enthusiastic to acknowledge that an unprovoked, illegal invasion of a sovereign state isn’t anywhere in the UN handbook of good relations.

SA to stand by ‘neutral’ stance on Russia at UN despite EU pressure

SA irks western envoys as it sticks to its guns on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at UN emergency session
National
1 day ago

Musk says Starlink satellites are up and running after Ukraine plea

More terminals are on the way, tweets mogul in reply to Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s entreaty
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s ‘new big thing’
News & Fox
2.
Farewell to SA’s military establishment?
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: R10.8m Waterfall Country Estate ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
Banks' R119m downgrade agony
News & Fox
5.
Economics: the lipstick effect
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.