A bad week for ANC’s Cameron Dugmore

A good week

Though Elon Musk probably wouldn’t now be able to start a business in SA thanks to the labour ministry’s medieval new rules on foreign business ownership, we applaud the former South African’s willingness to offer up his Starlink terminals, after entreaties from the Ukrainian government to help its internet services withstand the Russian onslaught. Musk’s SpaceX’s Starlink controls more than 1,500 satellites which hover in low orbit to provide high-speed internet around the world. One tweet exchange between Ukraine’s vice-prime minister and Musk, and 10 hours later, the deed was done. No fence-sitting here.